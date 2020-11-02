Markets seen ranged; RIL, ICICI Bank, auto shares in focus

Passenger vehicle sales in India accelerated in October for the third straight month this fiscal year, buoyed by demand during the festivals of Navratri and Dussehra, as well as a steady recovery in economic activity since lockdown curbs were eased. Wholesales, or factory dispatches, reported by carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd (TKM) and Honda Cars India Ltd, suggest the industry has recorded a 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in October.