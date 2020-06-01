Markets seen steady as govt announces unlocking plan; Yes Bank in focus

Indian stock markets on Monday are likely to be steady as investors may cheer the government's plan to unlock the country, which has been under a nationwide lockdown for more than two months. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for key indices. However, global markets were mixed.

Asian equities started on a cautious note, while gold gained on Monday as images of riots in burning US cities unnerved investors already tense over Washington's power struggle with Beijing.

Major US cities were cleaning up streets strewn with broken glass and burned out cars as curfews failed to stop confrontations between activists and law enforcement. Protesters have flooded streets after weeks of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic that threw millions out of work and hit minority communities especially hard.

The turmoil was a fresh setback for the economy which was only just emerging from a downturn akin to the Great Depression. Following poor data on spending and trade out on Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimated economic output could drop a staggering 51% annualised in the second quarter.

The May jobs report due out on Friday is forecast to show the unemployment rate surged to 19.8%, smashing April’s record 14.7%. Payrolls are expected to drop by 7.4 million, on top of the 20.5 million jobs lost the previous month.

In Asia, an official business survey from China over the weekend showed its factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened, pointing to an uneven recovery.

Back home, companies in India will need at least three to six months to return to pre-covid levels of business activity, industry executives said, as weak demand, scarce labour, and differing local rules cast a cloud over the reopening of the economy.

Yes Bank Ltd, on Saturday, in a dramatic move the family of the bank’s late co-founder Ashok Kapur-- Madhu Kapur, Shagun Kapur Gogia, Gaurav Kapur and Mags Finvest Pvt Ltd. ( a Madhu Kapur group entity) – decided to give up their status as Yes Bank promoters.

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s board, on Saturday, said it raised at least Rs. 7,442.5 crore via issuance of 65 million shares in a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Infosys said its profitability this year may be marginally impacted as some clients have sought price reductions or discounts due to the impact of covid-19. “Lower profitability and prolonged payment terms requests from clients can impact our cash flows negatively and may impact our ability to provide dividend to shareholders.

IDBI bank Ltd said that it has 68% of the total loan book under the three month moratorium and expects customers who had availed the moratorium to seek an extension, according to the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer Rakesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, bond investors suspect economies will need massive amounts of central bank support long after they reopen and that is keeping yields super low even as governments borrow much more.

Yields on US10-year notes were trading at 0.66% having recovered from a blip up to 0.74% last month when the market absorbed a tidal wave of new issuance.

The decline in U.S. yields has been a burden for the dollar, but the world's reserve currency also tends to benefit from safe-haven status to limit the losses.

Early Monday, the dollar was a fraction softer on a basket of peers at 98.223 having touched an 11-week low of 97.944 on Friday. It was steady on the yen at 107.76. Much of the dollar's recent decline has come against the euro which has been broadly boosted by plans for an EU stimulus package. The single currency was last at $1.1114 after climbing 1.8% last week.

Markets are awaiting a meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday where it is widely expected to raise its asset buying by around 500 billion euros to 1.25 trillion.

In commodity markets, oil prices started soft on worries about U.S. demand, but found some support from reports Russia had no objection to the next meeting of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, being brought forward to June 4 from the following week.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were off 8 cents at $37.76 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 13 cents to $35.36.

Reuters contributed to the story.

