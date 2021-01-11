Markets seen steady; TCS, Avenue Supermarts, Future group in focus

Tata Consultancy Services stocks will be eyed as the IT major on Friday reported a 7.2% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,701 crore for the December quarter. Revenue grew 5.4% in the quarter under review to ₹42,015 crore from ₹39,854 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added. This is the strongest December quarter growth in nine years, TCS said.