Markets seen under pressure; Asian shares slip on fresh covid-19 cases in China

Indian stock markets are likely to be in the red on Tuesday, with trends in SGX Nifty indicating that the benchmark indices may open in negative. Asian equities and oil prices tumbled in early deals amid growing investor concerns over a second wave of covid-19 infections after the Chinese city, where the pandemic originated, reported first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported five new cases on Monday, casting doubts over efforts to lower covid-19-related restrictions in the country as businesses restart and individuals went back to work.

The S&P 500 barely closed higher on Wall Street, but the Nasdaq posted its sixth consecutive advance as technology and healthcare shares provided the biggest lift to all three major US stock indexes. The Nasdaq is now within 10% of its all-time high reached in February.

A jump in covid-19 cases in South Korea and Germany weighed on Wall Street sentiment even amid signs more parts of the United States could soon emerge from lockdowns. A second wave of infections would likely snuff out the recent rally in equity markets and lead investors to position for a severe and prolonged global recession.

There were some positive cues for markets with China reporting April credit growth accelerated to 12% from a year ago, a sign that the recovery from a collapse in the first quarter remained intact, the National Australia Bank said in a report.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45%, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78%.

Back home, India is set to announce measures to further open up its economy based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with chief ministers on Monday as the 54-day national lockdown nears its end on 17 May.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will have shorter shifts at its factories and strict safety plans for office workers, vendors and dealerships as the country’s largest carmaker prepares to restart operations on Tuesday after more than a month’s halt due to the covid-19 pandemic.

At least eight investors, including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Actis LLP and Brookfield Asset Management, have showed initial interest in buying Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s Delhi electricity distribution businesses, according to a Mint report.

Around 30,000 tickets were sold in the first three hours of the ticket office opening after the Indian Railways on Monday announced the launch of 30 special trains to and from New Delhi from Tuesday.

According to reports, the biggest shareholder of Indian budget carrier IndiGo is considering a bid for Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., joining a score of suitors seeking to capitalize on Asia’s first airline casualty from the covid-19 pandemic.

The dollar, defying its typical safe-haven status, rose on Monday, even as investors added risk to their portfolios, buying USstocks and selling Treasuries.

Investors in FX markets had mixed risk expectations, with an eye on warnings of a second wave of covid-19 infections as more countries eased lockdown restrictions.

Bond markets signaled that a global economic recovery will be slow. Two-year US government bond yields have hit record lows at 0.105% and Fed fund futures last week turned negative for the first time ever.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 in price to yield 0.7147%, from 0.681% late on Friday.

In commodity markets, oil prices slid as the pandemic eroded global demand.

US crude recently fell 0.08% to $24.72 per barrel and Brent was at $30.09, down 2.84% on the day.

Reuters contributed to the story.

