Markets seen under pressure; GDP data eyed

Indian stock markets are likely to be under pressure on Friday tracking weak global cues. Investors will be also watching out gross domestic product (GDP) data due to be released later today. Trends in SGX Nifty, with a 13-point loss, indicate soft opening of Indian benchmark indices.

Asian shares were down in choppy trade as worries about worsening US-China ties offset the fillip from hopes massive government stimulus can jump-start the world economy.

Underscoring the ambivalence in markets, US stocks slid from a near three-month high in a late sell-off overnight, after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would weaken laws protecting social media companies, and said he'd hold a news conference about China on Friday.

In the latest dispute between the world's two biggest economies, the US government has signaled plans to punish Beijing for proceeding with a national security law for Hong Kong that critics fear would erode the city's freedoms.

All eyes are now on Friday's press conference hosted by Trump where he will address his response to China over its treatment of Hong Kong.

It is not clear if Trump will rescind some, none, or all of the US economic privileges that Hong Kong enjoys under US law. Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, said on Thursday Hong Kong may now need to be treated like China on trade and other financial matters, which could have implications for tariffs and stock market listings.

Stock markets have rebounded from lows hit in mid-March on hopes that enormous government stimulus could help the world economy recover more quickly than expected from the coronavirus shutdown. Some analysts have warned, however, that such optimism is misplaced given the extent of economic devastation.

Indeed, the latest US data showed the economy may be stabilising, but at a much lower level. Figures released overnight showed the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell for an eighth straight week last week, but claims remained astonishingly high.

Back home, gross domestic product data out later on Friday is expected to show India's economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years in the March quarter as the coronavirus pandemic weakened already declining consumer demand and private investment.

The median forecast from a Reuters poll of economists put annual economic growth at 2.1% in the March quarter, lower than 4.7% in the December quarter. Forecasts ranged between +4.5% and -1.5%.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) from China may face restrictions in India with the government and markets regulator considering including mainland China and Hong Kong in Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) list of high-risk jurisdictions, according to a Mint report.

Google Inc. is considering picking a stake of about 5% in Vodafone Idea Ltd. The telecom joint venture of Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group is also in talks with private equity firms for potential investments.

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign fund manager Mubadala Investment Co. is in talks for a potential investment of about $1 billion in Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) digital assets subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd.

State-run Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the largest institutional investor in the Mukesh Ambani-run RIL, will invest ₹2,500-3,000 crore in the company’s ongoing rights issue.

Meanwhile, in a sign investors are undecided about how much risk to take on, prices for safe-haven gold rose, even as the US dollar and Japanese yen -- in demand when investors shy from risk -- softened.

Spot gold was slightly firmer at $1,718.87 per ounce from $1,712.35 seen overnight.

The dollar index slipped 0.4% to 98.51, held back in part by a stronger euro, as the common currency continued to bask in the glow of a 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund for the European Union.

The euro was firm at $1.1073 against the dollar, near a two-month high of $1.1087, while the yen edged down 0.07% to 107.07 on the dollar.

US Treasury yields were steady after inching higher overnight as gains in stocks softened demand for bonds. Benchmark 10-year yields held at 0.7050%.

Oil prices gave up some of their gains overnight, as concerns that Trump could impose sanctions on China over Hong Kong and a surprise build in inventories overshadowed a steady improvement in U.S. refining activity.

In early Friday trade, US West Texas Intermediate crude had slipped 0.18% to $33.65.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

