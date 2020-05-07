Markets seen under pressure on global cues; Yes Bank in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to be weak tracking global cues, which have kept investors torn between major world economies opening up and the fact that the covid-19 pandemic continues to cripple demand. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest benchmark indices may open in negative.

Asian markets were under pressure in early deals on Thursday as downbeat economic data pushed investors to safe havens and growing worries about falling demand sent oil prices lower.

In focus are fresh hostilities between Beijing and Washington after US President Donald Trump said he was watching closely whether China would meet its commitments to increase US goods purchases under the phase 1 trade deal.

Oil, which had rallied for a week as economies slowly reopened, dropped as much as 4% on Wednesday after US crude stockpiles ticked up and diesel inventories swelled, offsetting OPEC-led cuts in production.

Equities investors are expected on Thursday to face more of the kind of dismal economic data that chilled sentiment on Wednesday and stopped the oil rally.

Chinese trade data is expected to show double-digit percentage declines in exports and imports because of the damage from the pandemic to global demand and manufacturing supply chains.

Markets had been upbeat earlier in the week as governments slowly reopened their economies. But that faded on Wednesday in the face of a chilling euro zone GDP forecast and a report that US private employers laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April.

Wall Street was mostly lower on Wednesday. The S&P 500 index closed 0.7% weaker after a late-day selloff. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.51% as traders bet on tech and other so-called stay-at-home sectors, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.91%.

Back home, the services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for India sank to an unprecedented 5.4 in April from 49.3 in March, the sharpest deterioration in services activity since IHS Markit started collecting the data in December 2005. A reading below 50 indicates activity is shrinking.

Automobile companies, including Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Mercedes-Benz, TVS Motor, and Royal Enfield, on Wednesday announced resumption of or plans to restart production at their respective manufacturing units following relaxation of guidelines by the government for the third phase of lockdown.

Private lender Yes Bank Ltd late on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹2,629 crore in the three months to March 2020 as against a loss of ₹1,507 crore in the same period last year, owing to its income from write-down of additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

Franklin Templeton India’s six debt schemes, which wound up on 23 April, have received around ₹2,000 crore in repayments/prepayments from underlying bonds, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

In currency trading, safe-havens rose on Wednesday. The yen hit a seven-week high against the dollar and a 3.5 peak versus the euro.

Against a basket of peers, the dollar rose for a third session.

The European Commission on Wednesday forecast the euro zone economy would contract by a record 7.7% this year, and warned that public debt and budget deficits will balloon on spending to offset the damage from the pandemic.

Longer-dated US Treasury yields jumped to three-week highs on Wednesday after the government sharply increased the size of its long-dated debt auctions to finance its expanding deficit.

Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped as high as 0.743% on Wednesday, the most since April 15.

Gold fell further on Wednesday under the pressure of a stronger dollar and expectations that supplies will grow as bullion refineries resume operations. Spot gold, which had dipped 1.1% in the New York afternoon, added 0.1% to $1,686.54 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story.)

Share Via