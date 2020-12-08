Markets seen under pressure on global sell-off; pharma stocks in focus

Markets are likely to be wobbly on Tuesday following sell-off in global peers, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for Indian benchmark equity indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 45,426.97, gaining 347.42 points or 0.77%. The Nifty closed at 13,355.75, adding 97.20 points or 0.73%.

Asian stocks were under pressure in early trade on Tuesday as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with anxiety over the growing number of covid-19 cases. There are growing worries of a no Brexit deal and fresh US-China tensions offset bets over more stimulus in Europe and the United States.

A mixed Asian open followed a similarly mixed Wall Street session with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high as investors flocked to mega-cap growth stocks while the two other major US indices fell.

Investors are watching whether US policymakers can reinvigorate efforts to pass additional pandemic stimulus. The US Congress is expected to vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to give negotiators more time to strike a compromise, as the business community cautioned inaction could spur a deeper recession.

At the same time, California, the nation's most populous state, announced new restrictions on travel and business activity after record case numbers and hospitalizations. And officials in New York warned similar restrictions could be employed soon, which further weigh on the nation's recovery.

After having sold off their animal health focused pharma company SeQuent Scientific Ltd earlier this year to private equity firm Carlyle, the promoters of Strides Pharma Science Ltd are now back on the deal street, this time looking to exit their 30% stake in Strides, according to a Mint report.

The central government has sold nearly one crore shares of Axis Bank worth around ₹600 crore in the last two weeks held through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). SUUTI took advantage of the buoyancy in the equity market and sold 61.43 lakh shares of Axis Bank between 2 and 4 December, fetching the government ₹374.21 crore, according to stock exchange filings.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Monday applied to the Drug Controller General of India V. G. Somani for restricted emergency use for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, a senior government official told Mint.

Canara Bank on Monday said it has set a floor price of ₹103.50 per share for its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹2,000 crore. The bank had received shareholders' nod in its annual general meeting, held in August, for raising up to ₹2,000 crore by way of QIP.

The dollar slid against most currencies on Monday as investors eyed potential stimulus and vaccine development. An index that tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was little changed at 90.843, not far from 90.471, its weakest since April 2018. But US Treasury yields did fall on Monday as investors bought the safe-haven securities.

Brent crude fell 0.9% and U.S. crude dipped 1.1%. Prices came under pressure after Reuters reported that the U.S. was prepping sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over alleged roles in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Spot gold prices were 1.3% higher at $1,860.49 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures settled up 1.4% at $1,866, as investors bet on more stimulus money being pumped into the financial system.

