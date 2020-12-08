Markets seen under pressure on global sell-off; pharma stocks in focus

The central government has sold nearly one crore shares of Axis Bank worth around ₹600 crore in the last two weeks held through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). SUUTI took advantage of the buoyancy in the equity market and sold 61.43 lakh shares of Axis Bank between 2 and 4 December, fetching the government ₹374.21 crore, according to stock exchange filings.