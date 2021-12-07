MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asia Pacific shares gained for the first day in three as Japan climbed. Hong Kong outperformed with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. leading a rebound in Chinese tech firms after the company announced a management shakeup. US futures edged higher. The S&P 500 wiped out last week’s losses, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 also gained, aided by receding concerns about the the severity of the omicron virus variant.