Markets seen volatile as US-China tension rise; Reliance shares in focus

Indian stock markets may continue to stay volatile on Wednesday tracking mixed global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices.

Asian shares shed some of their recent gains in the morning trade as investor concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China tempered optimism about a re-opening of the world economy.

US President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday he is preparing to take action against China this week over its effort to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, but gave no further details. Worsening relations between the world's two biggest economies will further hobble global growth, already in the doldrums due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.1%, unwinding some of the gains made on Tuesday when it climbed to their highest in nearly 12 weeks. Australia lost 0.9% in early trade and South Korea fell 0.2%.

China's plans to impose national security laws in Hong Kong have triggered the first big street unrest in the Asian financial hub for the first time since last year. Overnight, hundreds of riot police took up posts around Hong Kong's legislature in anticipation of protests on Wednesday.

Back home, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise up to ₹7,500 crore.

After bagging multi-billion dollar deals from marquee investors in the last one month, billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will now be considering an overseas listing of Jio Platforms.

Tata Motors Ltd Tuesday said it will raise ₹1,000 crore by selling non-convertible debentures or NCDs, as automakers continue to raise capital amid a squeeze on cash flows due to the lockdown.

Moderating demand for risk helped the safe-haven US dollar index to edge up 0.03% to 99.042, reversing from losses overnight.

US Treasury yields retreated from levels struck overnight, with two-year yields US2Y hovering at 0.170%, up from a record low of 0.105% struck on May 8, but still under 0.20%.

Gold prices rebounded from losses as some investors played it safe, with spot gold unchanged at $1,711.45 per ounce.

The retreat from risk led oil prices to give up earlier gains. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.3%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

