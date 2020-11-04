Markets seen volatile as US votes; SBI, Future group stocks in focus

Indian stocks are likely to be volatile on Wednesday as early trends from the US elections show a tight race for the White house with no clear winner yet in sight. SGX Nifty fell nearly 1%, indicating a weak opening for the domestic benchmark share indices.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended 40,261.13, up 503.55 points or 1.27%. The Nifty closed at 11,813.50, up 144.35 points or 1.24%.

Asian share markets turned cautious, paring sharp early gains.

Investors had initially wagered that a possible Democratic sweep could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus, hitting safe-haven dollar and bonds. But signs President Donald Trump might snatch Florida sobered the mood and saw 10-year Treasury yields drop to 0.89% from a five-month top of 0.93%.

Major companies that will declare their September quarter results are State Bank of India, Adani Enterprises, Happiest Minds, Indian Hotels and Lupin.

Lenders to Future group have signed inter-creditor agreements (ICA), paving the way for a potential restructuring of the group’s stressed loans, according to a Mint report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a pitch to 20 leading global investors, heads of sovereign wealth funds and pension funds with total assets worth $6 trillion on Thursday, seeking long-term investments in India’s infrastructure sectors to make the country’s economic growth sustainable.

The merchandise exports growth that India witnessed in September after a gap of six months could not be sustained in October. Exports fell to $24.8 billion, while imports contracted 11.6% to $33.6 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.8 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry.

The US dollar reversed early losses and gained 0.4% on a basket of currencies to 93.494. The euro eased back to $1.1707 from a top of $1.1768.

Investors are still awaiting the outcome of Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week, which are expected to at least give a nod to further stimulus.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying program, adding to the tidal wave of cheap money flooding the global financial system.

This surfeit of liquidity has been a boon for gold, which is tightly limited in supply. The yellow metal ran into profit taking on Wednesday and dipped to $1,902 an ounce, but stayed comfortably above last week's trough of $1,858.

Oil prices also pared their early gains as the election outcome turned murky. US crude were up 42 cents at $38.08, with Brent crude futures last at $39.71.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via