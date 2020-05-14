Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday tracking global equities that tumbled after the US Federal Reserve's comments on recession. However, positive investor sentiment due to the Indian government's liquidity and credit flow measures may help offset losses in today's trade. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for key domestic indices.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced 15 measures aimed to boost largely MSMEs, real estate sector, NBFCs and discoms. These measures are part of the ₹20 trillion economic package that Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. Sitharaman offered struggling small businesses, India's dominant job creators, a rescue package that includes credit guarantees, equity support and a better chance to win government contracts.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) will infuse liquidity by raising ₹90,000 crore from the markets against the receivables of discoms, or electricity distribution companies.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will retain its ₹2,700 crore capital expenditure plan for this financial year, undeterred by the turmoil caused by the coronavirus outbreak that has dented vehicle sales and earnings. Its net profit plunged 28% in the March quarter to ₹1,291.7 crore from ₹1,795.6 crore a year ago.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd reported a 10% year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹1,266 crore for March quarter due to higher provisions. Net profit was at ₹1,407 crore in the same period a year ago. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling 7% sequentially to ₹5,026.9 crore in Q4.

Asian stocks were down in early deals after the head of the Federal Reserve warned of a "significantly worse" US recession than any downturn since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic fallout, sentiments that drove bonds higher on a safety bid.

Fed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday issued his sober review of an economy slammed by a record pace of job losses and bracing for worse ahead as most US states moved toward reopening following lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Wall Street's three major indices closed lower for the second day in a row, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.17%, the S&P 500 lost 1.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 1.55. Still, Powell downplaying the idea of using negative interest rates pushed the US dollar higher against a basket of currencies.

The US dollar currency, which measures the greenback’s strength against six major currencies, was up 0.23% on the day at 100.26. The index fell as low as 99.57 earlier in the session.

In commodity markets, oil prices fell about 2%, despite the first decline in US crude inventories since January, following Powell's remarks that a rebound may take awhile. The slide followed an earlier rally due to optimism that slumping fuel demand would recover, while producers have slashed production to cut the mounting supply glut during the pandemic.

Global benchmark Brent crude settled down 79 cents, or 2.6% at $29.19 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the US benchmark, settled down 49 cents, or 1.9% at $25.29 a barrel.

Yields on benchmark US Treasury 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.6525%, from 0.651%.

Reuters contributed to the story.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated