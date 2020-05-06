Markets seen volatile, Asian shares mixed; oil prices extend gains

Indian equity markets may remain volatile on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, which were mixed in early deals. Crude oil prices rose for the second straight day over optimism that governments' steps to restart economies will bring back growth and demand.

Stock markets in mainland China reopened for the first time since Thursday after a holiday break.

Financial markets had mostly dismissed grim economic losses from the covid-19 pandemic, but had second thoughts later in the day, trimming gains after downbeat comments from a senior member of the US Federal Reserve.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose as much as 2% on Tuesday. The index cut gains by just over half at the close after US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida warned that economic data would get much worse before improving, possibly in the second half of the year.

A rise in Brent in early Asia trade could extend the global benchmark’s string of gains to seven straight sessions while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rallied for the sixth consecutive session.

Fuel demand worldwide was down roughly 30% in April, but that has since risen modestly due to efforts to lift travel restrictions.

Back home, with the Centre lacking resources to provide a large fiscal stimulus to the virus-battered economy, experts recommended pledging of shares of state-run companies with either the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or a consortium of banks to raise funds, a suggestion that a finance ministry official said the government will explore.

State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to offer a three-month loan moratorium to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and micro-lenders, according to a Mint report. The SBI board may discuss the matter at its meeting on Wednesday.

The government on Tuesday raised the excise duty on petrol by a steep ₹10 per litre and on diesel by ₹13 petrol litre to mobilise revenue collections at a time when global oil prices are extremely low.

The Centre is giving shape to a stimulus package that will be followed by a raft of reforms meant to help India capture opportunities emerging in the post-coronavirus world, NITI Aayog’s chief executive Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Prime minister Narendra Modi reviewed efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, as well as diagnosis and testing for a three-pronged approach to curb the spread of covid-19.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields rose on evidence of the increasing need for the government to finance economic stimulus and in anticipation of an economic recovery.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose on Tuesday to 0.66% from 0.63% late on Monday.

In line with rising treasury yields, the US dollar rose for a third session on Tuesday against most major currencies.

The dollar index rose 0.287%, euro was unchanged at $1.0838 after a ruling from Germany's highest court on Tuesday that the European Central Bank (ECB) must justify bond purchases under its flagship stimulus program or lose the Bundesbank as a participant.

Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,702.55 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story.)

Share Via