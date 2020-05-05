Markets seen volatile; Asian shares rise on oil prices rally

Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday, with trends in SGX Nifty suggesting a positive opening for benchmark domestic indices. A late Wall Street rally led Asian stocks higher in early deals after tech shares and oil rose on easing covid-19 restrictions and prospects of an economic recovery, offsetting fresh concerns over China-US trade tensions.

Oil surged 5% as countries announced they would begin relaxing covid-19 lockdowns and as crude supply cuts took effect.

The shift in sentiment came too late for European stocks with the pan-European STOXX 600 ending 2.7% lower. There were also concerns about declines in manufacturing in Europe and the US.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.69% on Monday. Emerging market stocks lost 3.14%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11% on Monday while the S&P 500 gained 0.42%.

The S&P 500 rise was powered by Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. Their strength overcame drops in airline shares of between 5% to 8% after legendary investor Warren Buffett said his Berkshire Hathaway had sold its carrier holdings.

Back home, India started reopening its factories on Monday after spending more than a month in strict lockdown, a measure that helped contain the coronavirus outbreak but brought the economy to its knees.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on Monday asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow a one-off loan recast due to the impact of covid-19. Representatives of NBFCs and micro-finance institutions met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and deputy governors via videoconference to assess the impact of RBI’s measures on their operations.

With further extension of the nationwide lockdown, the RBI is considering a proposal for extending the moratorium on bank loans by another three months to help people and industry impacted by the ongoing lockdown to contain Covid-19.

Asset manager Franklin Templeton’s India unit is in the process of appointing an independent adviser to aid the winding-up of its six yield-oriented, managed credit funds.

US crude was up 3.87% at $21.18 per barrel and Brent was at $27.97, up 5.79% on the day.

Still, an ambivalence about countervailing forces dominated in the US Treasury market. Heavy corporate debt issuance weighed on bond prices after an early round of safe-haven buying and left the yield on 10-year US. Treasury notes barely changed at 0.63% compared with 0.64% late on Friday.

The US dollar index rose 0.258%, and the euro was down 0.03% to $1.0903. Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,701.44 an ounce.

The Australian dollar fell 0.02% versus the greenback at $0.643.

(Reuters contributed to the story.)

