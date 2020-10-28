Markets seen volatile; Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, L&T shares in focus

Markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for Indian benchmark share indices. On Tuesday, BSE Sensex closed at 40,522.10, up 376.60 points or 0.94% while the Nifty ended at 11,889.40, up 121.65 points or 1.03%.

Asian markets were weak in the early tradeas worries about a surge in coronavirus cases and dwindling hopes for a US stimulus package kept investors gloomy.

Investors appeared content to steer clear of risk with looming uncertainty, headlined by the 3 November US presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden has enjoyed a consistent leader over President Donald Trump, but the race is closer in battleground states that could determine the outcome.

US markets slipped as Trump acknowledged an economic relief package would likely come after the 3 November election.

In addition, new data showed US consumer confidence dipping in October, although orders of key capital goods hit a six-year high.

Some of the companies which will announce September quarter results today are Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp and Marico.

Tata Motors Ltd expects sales and production to improve in the second half of the current fiscal, even as its consolidated losses during the September quarter soared to ₹307 crore. The quarterly earnings still beat a Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of a loss of ₹1,970 crore, against the ₹188 crore loss a year ago.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at ₹763 crore.

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not intend to take any enforcement action against the lender related to its investigation into the bank’s loan impairment provisions under US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday indicated that India’s GDP contraction may narrow down to near zero in FY21 if India’s ongoing economic revival remains sustainable in the second half of the financial year.

The US dollar fell against higher risk currencies on uncertainty about the economy and the presidential election. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, weakened 0.1% to 92.93.

Brent crude closed up 75 cents, or 1.9%, as companies shut down some production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of an approaching storm. U.S. oil gained $1.01 cents, or 2.6%.

Safe-haven US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday and the yield curve flattened as markets kept looking for a stimulus deal. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.776%. Gold prices also climbed.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

