Markets seen volatile, Axis Bank in focus ahead of Q4 results

Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile in Tuesday’s trading session as the country enters the last week of the 40-day nationwide lockdown. SGX Nifty, up nearly 0.5%, hints at a firm opening.

Asian stocks were unchanged in the early deals after a strong Wall Street session as easing lockdown restrictions by some countries and US states buoyed sentiment, despite another decline in oil prices.

While some investors believe the worst may soon be over for the world economy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said there were still plenty of reasons to be cautious.

All three major US stock averages advanced, and are all now within 20% of their record closing highs reached in February. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its best month since 1987, after trillions of stimulus dollars helped US equities claw back much of the ground lost since the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a grinding halt.

From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions, while Britain said it was too early to relax them there. New York state will not reopen for weeks, at the soonest.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%.

Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to gradually bring the battered economy back to life after a crippling coronavirus lockdown in his meeting with the state chief ministers on Monday. This comes in the backdrop of many states arguing that lifting restrictions too soon could risk a deadly resurgence.

Cash-strapped Indian airlines have reopened bookings for domestic flights from as early as 16 May, even though the government has not decided on when to lift a more than month-long suspension of flights. No-frills carriers GoAir and SpiceJet Ltd have started accepting bookings for travel between all major sectors from 16 May. Others such as Vistara, AirAsia India and IndiGo have resumed booking tickets for flights from 1 June.

Reliance Industries (RIL), in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, said the company will consider rights issue on 30 April.

Market regulator Sebi, on Monday, decided to reduce broker turnover fees and filing charges on offer documents for public offering, rights issue and buyback of shares.

Private lender Axis Bank will announce its March quarter results on Tuesday.

Oil prices weakened sharply on continued concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space. The front-month contract was trading at lower-than-usual volumes on Monday as traders moved to later months in futures contracts.

US crude fell 23.55% to $12.95 per barrel and Brent was at $20.07, down 6.39% on the day.

The US dollar slipped as risk-prone traders cheered lockdown news even as health experts warned that not enough coronavirus testing was in place in the United States. The US dollar dropped as the broader upbeat mood encouraged investors to move into other currencies.

The dollar index fell 0.17%, with the euro up 0.05% to $1.0825.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.26% versus the greenback at 107.30 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2421, up 0.44% on the day.

Bucking the trend, the Brazilian real was on track to close at a record low against the greenback.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

