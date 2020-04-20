Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile in Monday’s trading session, as caution gripped Asian peers on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while US crude prices took an early spill. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening.

Japan reported its exports fell almost 12% in March from a year earlier, with shipments down over 16%. Early readings on April manufacturing globally are due on Thursday and are expected to show recession-like readings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2% in slow early trade, with a pause needed after five straight weeks of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3% and South Korea 0.1%.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans were "close" to getting a deal with Democrats on a support package for small business. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 29,916 in new infections and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,759 to 37,202.

The S&P 500 has still rallied 30% from its March low, thanks in part to the extreme easing steps taken by the Federal Reserve. The Fed has bought nearly $1.3 trillion of Treasuries alone, and many billions of non-sovereign debt it would historically have never gone near.

Back home, private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is planning to raise capital, which will help promoter Uday Kotak lower his stake in the institution and comply with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. As plans stand, the bank is planning to sell 4% of its promoter stake, which could be worth at least ₹8,000 crore.

HDFC Bank, on Saturday, reported a 17.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹6,927.6 crore for the quarter ended March led by a rise in net interest income (NII) and other income.

Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) reported net profit ₹8093 crore in the fourth quarter ending in March down from 0.8% sequentially from ₹8118 crore in Q3 missing analyst estimates. The management noted that impact due to Covid-19 lockdowns were limited to last two weeks of March.

Infosys will report it's March quarter results on Monday. Analysts will watch out management commentary and FY21 guidance.

Bond markets suggested investors expected tough economic times ahead with yields on US. 10-year Treasuries steady at 0.65%, from 1.91% at the start of the year.

That decline has shrunk the US dollar's yield advantage over its peers and left it rangebound in recent weeks. So far in April, the dollar index has wandered between 98.813 and 100.940 and was last at 99.791.

The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen on Monday at 107.63 but again well within recent ranges, while the euro idled at $1.0868.

Gold had recoiled to $1,676 per ounce, having touched a 7.5 peak of $1,746.50 last week.

Oil prices remained under pressure as the global lockdown saw fuel demand evaporate, leaving so much extra supply countries were finding it hard to find space to store it.

The May futures contract for U.S. crude was trading down 7% at $16.96 a barrel, while June was standing at $24.28. Brent crude futures have already rolled over into June and that contract was off 32 cents at $27.75 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)