Markets seen volatile on F&O expiry; Realty shares, Punjab & Sind Bank in focus

Indian markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday due to future and options expiry of August series. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the benchmark indices. On Wednesday the BSE Sensex ended at 39,073.92, gaining 230.04 points or 0.59%. The Nifty closed at 11,549.60, adding 77.35 points or 0.67%.

Asian stocks were mixed in the early trade after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to fresh records on upbeat corporate results, while the dollar eased a day before the US Federal Reserve possibly sets a new course on inflation.

A gauge of global equity markets, MSCI's all-country world index surged past the pre-covid high reached in February as technology stocks jumped after Salesforce.com Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on surging demand for the company's online business software.

Adding to the upbeat mood was an analysis of early-stage data from Moderna Inc's experimental covid-19 vaccine that showed the vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those for younger participants.

Realty companies, especially those operating in Maharashtra, are likely to be in focus today. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to reduce stamp duty on housing units by 3% until 31 December to boost the real estate market that has been hit by the pandemic.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Honda Cars India Ltd, MG Motor India Ltd, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd are among automakers that have received licences from the foreign trade watchdog to import pneumatic tyres from China, according to a Mint report.

Public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank on Wednesday said it has declared its exposure of ₹815.44 crore to Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) as fraud.

"...it is informed that a non-performing asset (NPA) account -- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) -- with outstanding dues of ₹815.44 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement. Further, the bank has already made provision of ₹203.86 crore as per the prescribed prudential norms," it said in a regulatory filing.

Oil prices traded little changed, pressured by worries about the demand outlook during the coronavirus pandemic but buoyed as US producers shut output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura. Producers evacuated 310 offshore facilities and shut 1.56 million barrels per day of crude output, 84% of Gulf of Mexico's offshore production - near the 90% outage that Hurricane Katrina brought 15 years ago.

The dollar index fell 0.175%, with the euro up 0.07% at $1.1837.

On Wednesday, the index hit a session high of 93.37 after data showed US durable goods orders had increased more than expected in July.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

