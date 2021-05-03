Markets seen volatile post election results; RIL, Yes Bank, auto stocks in focus

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be in focus as the company more than doubled its March quarter consolidated net profit from a year ago to ₹14,995 crore, even as revenue rose a more sedate 14% to ₹1.72 trillion. Reliance Jio (RJio)'s revenue fell 6% as the removal of IUC charges dragged down average revenue per user (ARPU) by 9%, partially offset by 4% subscriber growth.

