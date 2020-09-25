Markets seen volatile; telecom shares in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the benchmark indices. On Thursday, the Sensex ended at 36,553.60, shedding 1114.82 points or 2.96%. The 50-share index Nifty closed at 10,805.55, losing 326.30 points or 2.93%.

Asian shares rose in the early deals after robust US housing data supported a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street, with investors picking up the pieces a day after a broad regional index posted its biggest daily loss in more than three months.

US stocks ended positive in choppy trade on Thursday, led by a dogged comeback in the technology sector, having initially sold off on higher-than-expected unemployment claims.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.66% higher in the morning session, after slumping 2.15% a day earlier, its biggest daily drop since June 11.

But even after Friday's rise, the index remains on track to post its largest weekly drop since March, pulled lower by fears that the global recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic could be running out of steam. Investors have also been uncertain about Washington's ability to pass a stimulus package after Fed officials indicated they expected more fiscal support.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 4.8 million users in June, shedding customers for the eighth month in a row, even as rival Bharti Airtel Ltd narrowed the loss to 1.1 million. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd was the only gainer in June, signing up 4.5 million new customers, showed data issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) lost 1.7 million users in June.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is weighing a non-binding bid for the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report.

Reviving risk sentiment helped to push the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield up to 0.6757% from a close of 0.664% on Thursday.

The dollar remained buoyant on Friday after easing back from two-month highs on Thursday, rising 0.09% against the yen to 105.49. The euro was 0.05% lower at $1.1666. The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major peers, inched up to 94.350.

The dollar's strength has battered commodities, with gold set for its worst week in more than a month. On Friday, spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,865.16 per ounce.

US crude was 0.15% higher at $40.37 per barrel and global benchmark Brent crude was up 0.1% at $41.98 per barrel.

