Markets seen volatile; Vodafone Idea, Future Enterprises in focus

Indian stocks are likely to remain volatile on Wednesday tracking global cues, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 37,973.22, down 8.41 points or 0.02% and Nifty ended at 11,222.40, down 5.15 points or 0.05%.

Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure in the early train the lead up to the first US presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates. The first face-off between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is seen by some political analysts as Trump's best chance to upend a race where he has consistently lagged in opinion polls.

Clix Capital, which was in advanced talks with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) for a potential merger, may approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for clarity on the future of the deal after the bank’s shareholders voted out seven board members, including its managing director, according to a Mint report.

The markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) on Tuesday announced a raft of measures to make mutual funds more accountable, including a stricter code of conduct for fund managers, asset management companies (AMCs) and their dealers.

Axis Bank on Tuesday said there was an uptick in the number of borrowers who opted for loan moratoriums after June and emphasised that the lender will be “judicious" in restructuring borrowings under the new rules.About Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), the bank’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Amitabh Chaudhry told PTI that its stress tests are now showing lower slippages across any scenario than earlier.

Future group firm Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Tuesday reported a fresh default on interest payment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). FEL, which is having financial troubles, had last week also informed default on interest payment of another non-convertible debenture. Before that it had on September14, 2020, defaulted in payment of commercial paper of ₹90 crore.

Vodafone Idea annual general meeting is scheduled today.

In currency markets, the US dollar was also down slightly before the debate, hitting one-week lows against the euro and Swiss franc. The dollar index fell 0.3%.

Spot gold steadied at $1,895 an ounce.

Oil prices nursed losses amid caution ahead of the debate and rising coronavirus cases. US crude fell 1% to $38.92 per barrel and Brent settled at $41.03.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

