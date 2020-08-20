Markets seen weak as global peers retreat; SBI, Yes Bank, telcos in focus

NEW DELHI : India stock markets are likely to be under pressure on Thursday tracking weakness in global peers. Trends in the SGX Nifty also suggest a negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday the BSE Sensex ended at 38,614.79, up 86.47 points or 0.22%. The 50-share index Nifty was at 11,408.40, up 23.05 points or 0.20%.

Asian equities were weak following Wall Street's late session retreat on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned the US economy faced a highly uncertain path to recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Market sentiment had been bullish up until the Fed's comments, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting all-time highs driven largely by Apple Inc.

Cooling Wall Street's earlier rally were minutes from the Fed's July meeting, which showed the swift rebound in employment seen in May and June had likely slowed and that additional "substantial improvement" in the labor market would hinge on a "broad and sustained" reopening of business activity.

The readout on Fed discussions provides hints to further action that the US central bank could take in September. No change in interest rate policy is expected until end-2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday raised ₹8,931 crore through a bond sale, the biggest offering by India’s largest bank this year. The Tier-II bonds with a maturity of 15 years were raised at a coupon rate of 6.8%. The credit spread stood at 35.5 basis points over the corresponding government security yield.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by Yes Bank that sought preventing promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) from further selling their shares in the company and stopping managing director Punit Goenka from leaving India. The court said the bank did not make a case for any relief and the entire suit was possibly "misconceived and misdirected".

The department of telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday opposed the insolvency resolution plan for Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and its unit, Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL), claiming the proposal does not give it a fair treatment.

The surprise DoT objection adds a new twist to RCom’s ₹20,000-crore insolvency resolution plan that its lenders submitted for National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval in March. The NCLT on Wednesday asked DoT to file an affidavit detailing its objection.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 0.6785%, from 0.675% late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond last fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.4154%, from 1.415%.

The dollar index, which reflects the greenback's value against six leading trading currencies, rose 0.88%, with the euro down 0.75% to $1.184. The Japanese yen weakened 0.62% to 106.05 per dollar.

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday over lingering concerns of weak global fuel demand after data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.6 million barrels last week.

Brent crude futures fell 0.55% to $45.21 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid 0.33% to $42.79 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

