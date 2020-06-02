Markets seen weak as Moody's cuts India's sovereign rating; Asian shares mixed

Indian stock markets on Tuesday are likely to be under pressure as Moody's Investors Service downgraded India's sovereign rating and due to weakness among global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a soft opening for domestic benchmark indices.

India’s sovereign credit rating was cut by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook by Moody’s, which cited growing risks that Asia’s third-largest economy will face a prolonged period of slower growth amid rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system.

“Moody's decision to lower India's rating is a reflection of the stress in Indian economy and fiscal situation that has been amplified by the virus outbreak. We believe the subdued policy response for short-term alleviation of the lockdown-related stress would lead to subdued economic growth and lower tax collection. This is likely to aggravate the weakness in credit profile of India. The policy of balancing act seems to have not given the desired results," said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research, IIFL Securities.

The Union cabinet on Monday approved implementing the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and street vendor packages that were announced last month as part of the ₹20-trillion economic stimulus.

As forecast, the southwest monsoon arrived over the Kerala coast on the onset date of 1 June and India’s crucial four-month monsoon season is likely to see normal rainfall this year, the government’s weather office said, raising hopes of a bumper crop, a rare bright spot in a virus-ravaged economy.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd will be in focus today as it will announce its March quarter results.

Asian stocks were mixed today after a drop in Wall Street futures as US President Donald Trump vowed to use force to end violent protests in American cities, dampening an upbeat market mood.

Early signs came after major US stock indexes closed with gains of about 0.5% and continued to hover near three-month highs.

As Asian markets prepared to open, dozens of cities across the US were under curfews with the National Guard deployed in 23 states and Washington. The curfews followed protests over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died in Minneapolis after being pinned beneath a white police officer's knee for nearly nine minutes.

The dollar index fell 0.4%, as risk appetite had increased on optimism that the worst of the global economic downturn caused by the coronavirus may be in the past.

The biggest concern for bond markets was growing US government debt with the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT yield rising to 0.677% from 0.644% on Friday.

Investors were cheered by US manufacturing activity turning up slightly from an 11-year low in May. The report was the strongest sign yet that the worst of the economic downturn had passed as businesses reopened, though the recovery from the covid-19 crisis could take years because of high unemployment.

Similarly, in the euro zone, the IHS Markit's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered slightly in May from April's record low, although factory activity still contracted heavily.

Oil futures steadied on Monday despite the US-China trade tensions with Brent LCOc1 gaining 1.3% to settle at $38.32 a barrel and US crude CLc1 slipping 5 cents to $35.44 a barrel.

Spot gold added 0.8% to $1,739.75 an ounce. US gold futures GCc1 gained 0.03% to $1,737.40 an ounce.

Reuters contributed to the story.

