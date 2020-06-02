Markets seen weak as Moody's cuts India's sovereign rating; Asian shares mixed

“Moody's decision to lower India's rating is a reflection of the stress in Indian economy and fiscal situation that has been amplified by the virus outbreak. We believe the subdued policy response for short-term alleviation of the lockdown-related stress would lead to subdued economic growth and lower tax collection. This is likely to aggravate the weakness in credit profile of India. The policy of balancing act seems to have not given the desired results," said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research, IIFL Securities.