Indian stock markets are likely to be under pressure on Thursday tracking weak global cues. SGX Nifty trends suggest that Indian benchmark indices may open in red.

Asian stocks were down in the early trade after gloomy economic projections from the US Federal Reserve sent the greenback and most Wall Street shares lower.

Fed officials at their policy meeting on Wednesday said US gross domestic product is expected to decline 6.5% this year. They also flagged the need to keep the key interest rate near zero through at least 2022.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones benchmarks both moved between gains and losses after the Fed statement, which was the first projections from the U.S. central bank on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak. An S&P index of bank shares, which tend to benefit from rising rates, fell 5.8% in its biggest daily percentage decline since April 15, and the S&P 500 financial index was the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.04%, the S&P 500 lost 0.53%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.67%.

Back home, telecom stocks Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be in focus. The Supreme Court will hear the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case today. The hearing may include the government's application that telecom firms be allowed to spread the payment of their dues over 20 years or less.

Several suitors, including Reliance Retail Ltd and private equity firm Samara Capital, are in advanced talks to buy a stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail Ltd, which runs the popular BigBazaar supermarket stores, according to Mint.

Reliance Industries Ltd, led by chairman Mukesh Ambani, is seeking a 10% waiver on rent to fuel retailers, as it faces loss of income in its hydrocarbon business due to the crash in oil prices and fuel demand.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell to a three-month trough against the euro, sterling and Swiss franc after the Fed's pledge to keep monetary policy loose until the US economy is back on track. The greenback fell about 0.4% against a basket of major currencies to 95.882 after earlier sliding to 95.714, a level not seen since mid-March.

The euro rose as high as $1.1422 and sterling reached $1.2812, with the dollar hitting a three-month low of 0.9425 franc versus the Swiss currency.

US Treasury yields fell as the Fed promised to maintain monthly bond purchases at "the current pace" of about $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in agency and mortgage-backed securities.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 9 basis points to 0.744%. Two-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate changes, fell 3 basis points to 0.177%.

Oil rebounded from earlier losses, even as US data showed crude inventories rose to a record high, reviving worries of a persistent glut due to weak demand.

Crude stocks rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1 million barrels, according to a US Energy Information Administration report.

Brent crude settled up 55 cents to $41.73 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 66 cents to $39.60 after falling more than 2% in the session.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

