Markets set for 10-yr high gains in FY21 despite covid

For smaller stocks too, FY21 is likely to be the best year since FY10. In the fiscal so far, BSE Mid Cap and BSE Small Cap rallied 81% and 97% respectively. In FY10, BSE Mid Cap was up 130% and BSE Small Cap 161%. Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said India is at “the cusp of a new cycle". “During economic recovery, mid-and-small caps typically do well and could outperform large caps. In the current environment, it would be best to take a three-year view as the economy and earnings would have normalized by then. From current levels, we can expect a 10-12% compound annual growth rate return for the Nifty," Patil said.