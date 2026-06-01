Markets set for bounce after Friday's one-off fall

The steep market correction in the last 30 minutes of Friday's trading was likely a one-off affair due to a technical index review, with the stage set for a bounce within a narrow 300-point range that the Nifty has largely traded over the past month, analysts said.
The assumption of a likely bounce rests on two factors. One, a deviation between the cash and futures markets; and two, the potential involvement of high-frequency traders (HFTs) who took advantage of the MSCI index rebalancing.
When the Nifty plunged in the last half hour of trade to settle 1.5% lower at 23,547.75 on Friday, the Nifty futures contract closed just a percent down at 23,744.6. Normally, spot and futures prices move in tandem. However, the underperformance of spot versus futures on Friday strengthens the view that the cash market decline was more technical than fundamental.