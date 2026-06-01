Markets set for bounce after Friday's one-off fall

The steep market correction in the last 30 minutes of Friday's trading was likely a one-off affair due to a technical index review, with the stage set for a bounce within a narrow 300-point range that the Nifty has largely traded over the past month, analysts said.
The steep market correction in the last 30 minutes of Friday's trading was likely a one-off affair due to a technical index review, with the stage set for a bounce within a narrow 300-point range that the Nifty has largely traded over the past month, analysts said.
The assumption of a likely bounce rests on two factors. One, a deviation between the cash and futures markets; and two, the potential involvement of high-frequency traders (HFTs) who took advantage of the MSCI index rebalancing.
The assumption of a likely bounce rests on two factors. One, a deviation between the cash and futures markets; and two, the potential involvement of high-frequency traders (HFTs) who took advantage of the MSCI index rebalancing.
When the Nifty plunged in the last half hour of trade to settle 1.5% lower at 23,547.75 on Friday, the Nifty futures contract closed just a percent down at 23,744.6. Normally, spot and futures prices move in tandem. However, the underperformance of spot versus futures on Friday strengthens the view that the cash market decline was more technical than fundamental.
For instance, on 12 May, when the spot or cash Nifty fell by 1.83% amid dimming hopes of a sustainable peace deal in West Asia, the Nifty futures contract fell by 1.86%, exchange data showed.
Analysts attribute Friday's fall in spot Nifty to global index provider MSCI's periodic review, which prompted emerging-market passive funds to adjust their stock portfolios due to weight changes, inclusions and exclusions in their relevant indices.
Such rebalancing happens four times a year—in February, May, August and November—as the MSCI accounts for changes in market capitalization of its index constituents. This time, the rebalancing saw exaggerated selling given that Indian markets were already facing the fallout of the West Asia crisis, as well as the country's perceived underperformance on the artificial intelligence front relative to other emerging markets like Taiwan and South Korea.
"A bounce is likely as Friday's fall was a one-off due to the MSCI rebalancing, reflected by Nifty futures closing around the 23,700-mark, which is the lower end of the range the index has traded in during the past month," said Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president (technicals and derivatives), Axis Securities.
Palviya said the futures did not react proportionately to the spot selling, strengthening the case that the steep fall in cash was a one-off. He expects the Nifty to face resistance close to 24,000.
Heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd saw their weights being cut, while Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd saw their weights being revised upward in the rebalancing.
HFTs active
The second premise for a likely bounce is that 90% of Friday's record ₹2.87 trillion turnover on NSE was contributed by foreign portfolio investor (FPI) volumes of ₹2 trillion and domestic institutional investor (DII) volumes of ₹57,235 crore, totalling ₹2.57 trillion as per exchange data.
Net outflows of FPIs stood at ₹21,105.86 crore, while net inflows of DIIs were ₹16,764.14 crore.
This implies FPI volumes were 10.5 times their net flows. Against this, DII volumes were just three times, raising a question about why FPIs would participate so significantly in a market that isn't on their radar, according to Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.
After Friday's market close, Shah wondered in a post on X whether foreign HFTs would have taken advantage of the MSCI rebalancing to punt big time, suggesting these traders rather than long-term passive foreign funds could have contributed significantly to the total FPI outflows on Friday.
HFTs use algorithms to execute a large number of orders at lightning speed, like millions of trades in a fraction of a second. These ultra-short-term traders could have bloated total FPI outflows rather than longer-term passive foreign funds, suggests Shah.
"HFTs participate when trading volumes are significantly higher than usual," explained Rajesh Baheti, managing director of Crosseas Capital.
Baheti too expects a bounce, given that Friday's movement was largely due to a technical adjustment rather than any fundamental issue.
However, he warned that the "sustenance" of a bounce would be subject to "geopolitical outcomes."
"If crude rises again due to an extended impasse between the US and Iran, then a likely rally could be sold into. However, if the peace talks progress well and crude corrects, the markets could test 24,200-24,400 levels, breaking out of the 23,700-24,000 range," said Baheti.
FPI net outflows at ₹5 trillion
FPIs have been selling India since 2025 in favour of South Korea, Taiwan and the US to ride the AI trade and benefit from rising bond yields in America, which offers risk-free returns compared to riskier emerging-market investments.
In calendar 2025, FPIs net sold ₹2.4 trillion in India's secondary market. In the current calendar year through Friday, their net sales, including Friday's provisional outflows, touched a record ₹2.61 trillion, per depository and exchange data.
What options indicate for 2 June
Writers or sellers had baked in a range of 23,240-23,860, i.e., for the Nifty to move up or down by 1.3% each from 23,550. So long as the market stays within a 310-point range from 23,550 up or down, the sellers will retain premiums paid by the buyers.
According to Palviya , the range could break either up or down only based on geopolitical events in West Asia. In such an event, either call or put buyer could end up gaining.