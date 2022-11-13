Markets set to hit record highs, but face hurdles2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 10:59 PM IST
Trader positioning on index derivatives showed that the path to a record high might not be simple
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : As India’s stock benchmarks approach their record highs set more than a year ago, market analysts expect further gains and new records. On Friday, the Nifty closed at 18349.7 points, 1.38% away from its record of 18,604.45, while the Sensex closed at 61,795, just 0.7% away from its record of 62,245.43.