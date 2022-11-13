Markets set to hit record highs, but face hurdles

That the rally is now led by large-caps such as the HDFC twins, Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reinforces the quality of the rally, said experts who feel that the strengthening rupee and easing bond yields will encourage foreign institutional flows. Foreign institutional investors turning continuous buyers and domestic institutions sitting on significant funds from systematic investment plans (SIPs), which have crossed ₹13,000 crore a month, are positives for the market, said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The concern is about rising valuations, he said. “The Nifty is trading above 22 times FY23 earnings. So, profit booking is likely once the Nifty reaches record highs. Some ETF money may move to cheaper markets such as China," Vijayakumar said.

