Markets should stop caring about quantitative easing

The most common justification for quantitative easing over the past decade, though, has been to boost the economy by pushing down long-term borrowing costs. Buying bonds at market prices doesn’t bid up their price that much. Instead, most of the tool’s power is rhetorical: Central bankers have used it to signal how long they were willing to keep rates low, since investors knew borrowing costs wouldn’t rise until the buying was over. It is expectations of low rates that lower yields.