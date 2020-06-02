Markets shrug off sovereign downgrade, close higher for fifth day in row

Indian Stock markets shrugged off latest sovereign downgrade and closed with gains for fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex ended at 33,825.53, up 522.01 points or 1.57%. The 50-share index Nifty ended at 9,979.10, up 152.95 points or 1.56%.India’s sovereign credit rating was cut by a notch to the lowest investment grade with negative outlook by Moody’s Investors Service. However,

However, analysts believe that the downgrade is unlikely to impact the market materially since much of the recent highs are are largely due to the abundant liquidity floating in the global financial system. Moody’s latest ratings cut is consistent with other ratings agencies, all of which now rate India at the lowest investment grade level. The markets were likely anticipating a downgrade given Moody’s had moved India’s outlook to negative back in November 2019.

Currently, S&P and Fitch Ratings rate India at BBB- with stable outlook which us be the lowest investment grade. If another downgrade materialises, this would push India’s ratings to junk.

However, BofA Securities feels that India may not fall below investment grade due to three primary buffers. For starters, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) high forex reserves is expected to cushion Indian rupee from excessive fluctuations. Second, the Finance Ministry will likely recapitalize public sector banks through non-fiscal levers such as issuing recapitalisation bonds and/or using the RBI's $127 billion revaluation reserves. Finally, a good harvest season this year should should boost rural income and demand.

BofA Securities said that the downgrade was driven by risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth, further deterioration in the fiscal position and stress in the financial sector. “Its negative outlook reflects dominant, mutually-reinforcing, downside risks from deeper stresses in the economy and financial system that could further erode fiscal strength," it added.

Historically, across several countries, ratings actions have had muted impact on interest rates and currency beyond the immediate term. Even after Moody’s upgrade in 2017, bond yields barely moved over thenext few days. “Perhaps, markets tend to adjust real-time to the evolving macroeconomic and debt dynamic. In fact, more often than not, trends in growth, credit cycle, direction of monetary policy, Fed’s stance, etc are far bigger drivers of bond yields and exchange rate than a rating action," said Edelweiss Securities.

The 10-year bond yield ended at 5.76% on Tuesday from previous close of 5.77%. The rupee also at 75.36 per dollar up 0.25%.

According to Nomura, the incremental surprise, however, is Moody’s retaining its outlook at ‘negative’ citing downside risks to growth and the financial sector

“Looking ahead, more ratings action likely lie ahead. Based on our assumptions, we see a risk that Fitch will change India’s outlook to ‘negative’ due to deteriorating debt dynamics and its assessment that India has a poor fiscal track record," said Nomura.

