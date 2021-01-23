Markets skid 1.5% due to virus fears, profit taking

Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research, Kotak Securities, said, “We are seeing some kind of profit-booking at higher levels as the Sensex touched the psychological mark of 50,000 points this week. The persisting rise in cases has intensified restrictions in parts of Europe, the UK and Hong Kong, which is impacting global markets. We can expect volatility to remain high next week also as there will be the monthly expiry and it will be the last week before the Union budget."