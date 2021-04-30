Mumbai: Indian markets skid 2% on Friday after showing resilience this week even as covid cases continue to escalate amid uncertainties around vaccination supplies while some states are imposing lockdown-like curbs. Weakness in global equities and nervousness ahead of state assembly election results due over the weekend also dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex slipped 983.58 points or 1.98% closing at 48,782.36. The Nifty also dived 263.80 points or 1.77% at 14,631.10.

Markets in other Asia-Pacific region were also lower as investors turned cautious. Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1-2%.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd the markets saw sharp selloff, amidst weak global cues and exit polls of state elections indicating mixed results. “Shortage of vaccines dented market sentiments while India continued to report a record daily increase in covid infections. Fear of further localized lockdown across various states and thus its impact on the overall economic recovery led to profit booking," he said.

As the Indian markets face the second wave, foreign institutional investors continue to dump Indian shares. According to UBS, India may see an outflow of about $5 billion in near-term. “If historical trends hold, India could see about $5 billion of equity outflows. If valuations correct faster, the drawdown might be smaller; while if equity valuations are slow to correct and covid situation worsens, we could see a larger drawdown," UBS said in a report on 27 April.

Second covid wave in India has seen daily cases surge to unprecedented levels, with the country overtaking Brazil as the second worst-hit country, with the most cumulative cases, behind only the US.

About 11.3% of the India population has been vaccinated, while coverage is set to widen from 1 May, shortage of vaccine is adding to uncertainties. Imported vaccines are due to arrive in May, while the two domestic suppliers are likely to ramp up supply to states and private health providers by mid-year.

“Whilst financial markets have braved the Covid-19 relapse, underlying caution is likely to sustain as the path of the pandemic spread will dictate the severity and longevity of restrictions, which in turn will impact the growth trajectory," said Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS Group Research said. If there is a strict lockdown and assuming that three-fourths of the economy is on a standstill, Rao forecast a 1.5% downside risk to gross domestic product (GDP).

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.