Markets skid 2% as investors turn cautious

As the Indian markets face the second wave, foreign institutional investors continue to dump Indian shares. According to UBS, India may see an outflow of about $5 billion in near-term. “If historical trends hold, India could see about $5 billion of equity outflows. If valuations correct faster, the drawdown might be smaller; while if equity valuations are slow to correct and covid situation worsens, we could see a larger drawdown," UBS said in a report on 27 April.