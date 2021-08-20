Markets skid as Fed taper talks stoke fears

Mumbai: Markets declined nearly 1% on Friday as US Federal Reserve meeting’s minutes showed the central bank may be considering raising interest rates soon, stoking fear among investors. Fast-spreading delta virus strain also caused nervousness about economic growth.

The BSE Sensex slipped 300.17 points or 0.54% at 55,329.32. The Nifty was down 118.35 points or 0.71% at 16,450.50.

Shares in Asia-Pacific as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index plunged 1.84%, Shanghai composite in China, Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi declined nearly 1%.

“Global markets witnessed volatility as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes suggested the increase of the likelihood of tapering of asset purchases in 2021. Investors also remained cautious around concerns relating to the delta variant of covid-19," said Shrikant Chouhan, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

The volatility index or India VIX spiked 8.6% to end at 14.02. Rise in fear index indicates that anxiety and nervousness among investors have increased significantly.

Gradually, investors are getting worried about India’s relentless market rally. Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy, Jefferies said that sooner-than-expected rate taper by Fed may cause some jitters in the risk on trade in equities, and give a reason for treasury bond yields to move higher.

“The easy money stance has clearly been one key driver of the rally, as in America, which is why India is likely to underperform in any global risk off move triggered by tapering scares," said Wood in his note Greed and Fear. However, Jefferies has increased weightage on India by two percentage points with the money shaved from China and Hong Kong. Wood remains structurally positive on the Indian markets despite the lofty valuation at 21.5 times 12- month forward earnings which creates a ‘certain vertigo’, he said.

Analysts at BofA Securities have issued warnings on Indian equities fearing a correction of markets in near-term.

“Our analysis of past market rallies suggests the current rally could have limited further runway. We see risk of estimate cuts and with valuations at a peak, we expect markets to correct 9% near term with our Nifty target at 15000," said BofA Securities in a note on 20 August.

In this month so far, India has outperformed emerging markets peers as global equities succumbed to selling pressure. However, Indian markets benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have slipped about 1% from their respective record highs.

According to Morgan Stanley, most investors are cautious on the growth outlook for Asian region, given the frequent interruptions from the tightening of restrictions across the region in response to a rise in new Covid cases. “We acknowledge that this remains a near-term headwind – but we see vaccinations ramping up, unlocking a full-fledged recovery from early next year and swinging the Asia-US growth differentials back in Asia’s favour from March/April 2022," it said in a note on 18 August.

