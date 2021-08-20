Markets skid as Fed taper talks stoke fears

“The easy money stance has clearly been one key driver of the rally, as in America, which is why India is likely to underperform in any global risk off move triggered by tapering scares," said Wood in his note Greed and Fear. However, Jefferies has increased weightage on India by two percentage points with the money shaved from China and Hong Kong. Wood remains structurally positive on the Indian markets despite the lofty valuation at 21.5 times 12- month forward earnings which creates a ‘certain vertigo’, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}