Markets slipped for the second day in a row as profit taking across the board led to a sell-off on Wednesday. Investors concerned about step valuations have started selling off, said analysts. The BSE Sensex was down 456.09 points or 0.74% at 61,259.96. The Nifty slipped 152.15 points or 0.83% at 18,266.60.

According to Gaurav Dua, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas markets seem to have hit a hurdle lately as the all-round selling pressure have dented the sentiments. However, he sees the ongoing volatility as part of the correction process in a multi-year rally and it is healthy for markets.

“It would help wipe out speculative froth and bring fundamentals to fore. As an investor, it would be advisable to shift allocation towards large-cap and/or structural growth stories rather than chase momentum at this juncture," Dua said.

India volatility index or India VIX gained over 5% to end at 18.31 signalling rise in nervousness and anxiety among investors. Amidst high volatility, smaller stocks saw sharp sell-off with both BSE Mid and Smallcap indices losing around 2%.

Sneha Poddar, research, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said post sharp rally in midcaps and smallcaps, there was profit booking as the valuations for many stocks have touched unrealistic levels. “However, if we remove some of the very expensive names, then this correction do offer bottom up opportunities, given the more relaxations being offered and pick-up in economic activities, buoyant festive mood and an improved demand backdrop. The balance sheets and cash flows continue to improve as corporates tightened costs and deleverage. Going ahead, Q2FY22 earnings delivery versus earnings expectation would provide further direction to the market," she said.

Rich valuations have started to bother investors as September quarter earnings kicked in. UBS has an underweight rating on India calling it ‘extremely expensive’. UBS finds Indian equities to be least attractive especially on valuations and earnings.

It said that India has expensive valuations with fading earnings momentum while there is less scope for economic rebound this year. “Low real yield and expensive currency suggest some vulnerability in the tapering environment," UBS said.

Meanwhile, according to Morgan Stanley capex and productivity growth are likely to be key drivers of growth in India as it sees capex to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio rising 6 percentage points (ppt) from FY21 to FY26. Increasing capex ratios will lift employment prospects and boost income and consumption growth, creating a virtuous cycle, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.