Markets skid nearly 1% as investors book profit on valuations concerns

Sneha Poddar, research, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said post sharp rally in midcaps and smallcaps, there was profit booking as the valuations for many stocks have touched unrealistic levels. “However, if we remove some of the very expensive names, then this correction do offer bottom up opportunities, given the more relaxations being offered and pick-up in economic activities, buoyant festive mood and an improved demand backdrop. The balance sheets and cash flows continue to improve as corporates tightened costs and deleverage. Going ahead, Q2FY22 earnings delivery versus earnings expectation would provide further direction to the market," she said.