Markets skid nearly 1% as profit taking, global peers dent sentiment

Gupta feels that the move is in right direction, it is also imperative for the vaccine distribution plan to be laid out transparently for effective and efficient allocation of doses across states. Even as the economic revival of the country hinges on the pace of vaccination, it has slowed to 2.8 million doses per day as of the week ended 6 June from the peak of 3.6 million doses per day in the first week of April, largely on supply shortages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}