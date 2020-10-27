Markets skid over 1% as covid cases spike

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Volatility is expected as we are nearing the US election date. Prices are high, which limits the capacity of the market to handle uncertainties, though the final outcome of the election is unlikely to change the long-term trend of the global market. Rising covid cases in the US and Europe, and the delay in US stimulus has added to the worries. Indian markets are taking a correction from the recent rally, which has factored in a lot about an uptrend in earnings growth due to positive Q2 results."