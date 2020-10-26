Markets skid over 1% on global concerns of rising virus cases

Mumbai: Global uncertainties as several European countries are preparing for a lockdown due to rising covid-19 cases have jittered investor sentiments worldwide. Indian markets skid over 1% on Monday over global concerns, while investors are also hoping for some clarity about the US stimulus package before the presidential election. The BSE Sensex ended at 40,145.50, down 540 points or 1.33%. The Nifty closed at 11,767.75, down 162.60 points or 1.36%.

Global markets were weak as coronavirus cases in Europe surged and several countries are considering to re-impose strict lockdown measures. Spain declared a state of emergency and instigated a national curfew, while Italy tightened curbs as well. The US also continues to report record infections.

Volatility spiked as investors remained concerned about rising virus cases. India volatility index or VIX jumped 4.6% closing at 22.83 on Monday.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Volatility is expected as we are nearing the US election date. The prices are high which limits the capacity of the market to handle uncertainties though the final outcome of the election is unlikely to change the long-term trend of the global market. Rising covid cases in the US & Europe and delay in US stimulus has added worries. Indian markets are taking a correction from the recent rally which has factored a lot about a uptrend in earnings growth due to positive Q2 results."

Meanwhile, sell-off in index heavyweight Reliance Industries also added pressure in the index as investors feared it may not be able to complete the acquisition of Future Group assets, since a Singapore arbitration panel has put its deal on hold.

“Going ahead, market is likely to remain in a tight range, taking cues from the ongoing result season, development around US elections and covid cases globally," Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.

As the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting minutes suggested that most members remain concerned about the growth outlook, another interest rate cut is widely expected by investors.

“We expect the RBI MPC to cut rates as inflation peaks off to its 2-6% mandate. Our base case has a 50 basis points cut in December and 25bp cut in February as inflation falls to 5% levels in November and 2.8% in February," analysts at BofA Securities said.

