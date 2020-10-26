Markets skid over 1% on global concerns of rising virus cases

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “Volatility is expected as we are nearing the US election date. The prices are high which limits the capacity of the market to handle uncertainties though the final outcome of the election is unlikely to change the long-term trend of the global market. Rising covid cases in the US & Europe and delay in US stimulus has added worries. Indian markets are taking a correction from the recent rally which has factored a lot about a uptrend in earnings growth due to positive Q2 results."