Mumbai: Despite a strong economic outlook by the US Federal Reserve and its dovish stance on inflation, US bond yields rose to its highest level since January on Thursday which rattled Indian markets along with concerns over escalating covid cases in the country. The BSE Sensex slipped 585.10 points or 1.17% closing at 49,216.52. The Nifty was down 163.45 points or 1.11% to end at 14,557.85.

The US central bank continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023. It has also upgraded its economic outlook to reflect greater optimism over the US recovery from covid-19 amid a surge in treasury yields while raising US GDP growth estimate to 6.5% this year. However, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.74% for the first time since January on Thursday.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Indian equities pared its early optimism and fell into a sharp correction due to spike in US bond yields. “Dovish comments from the Fed chief on the strong economic bounce back and continuation of its accommodative stance, could not weigh down the rally in the US bond market. Indian markets had witnessed higher volatility compared to its global peers as domestic investors turned extra cautious on increasing covid cases in India," he said.

Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas feels that correction in markets has brought down valuation to attractive levels in some of the pockets. “The sentiments were affected adversely by the sudden firming up of the bond yields in US along with another day of surge in new covid cases to 38,500 – the highest in past four months in India. The clubbing of initial public offering (IPOs) in the already tight advance tax payment season also seem to have added the underperformance by Indian markets as compared to its global peers," Due said.

On rising yields, the Fed has indicated that it will be separately looked after and will not taper any quantitative easing (QE) programmes to cool off the debt market. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, something will be announced in coming days and the most likely outcome looks likely to be an update on Supplemental Leverage Ratio (SLR) which was put in place at the start of pandemic to encourage big banks to lend and support bond and short term funding markets, said Subhankar Sanyal, economist, Centrum Broking.

“The likely move will be to extend this exemption as removal of this cushion will make the banks sell Treasuries and push the yields further high. Fed will face hard time to contain the yields especially at the longer end of the curve as nominal economic growth rate increases and business cycle accelerates," Sanyal added.

The steady flow of foreign money to Indian equities is expected to continue as the US central bank is not likely to tinker interest rates soon. Since the beginning of fiscal 2021, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped around $36 billion into Indian shares.

According to Abhilash Pagaria, analyst, Edelweiss Alternative Research, India is expected to see FII inflow of $800-900 million into Indian markets as the FTSE implements the quarterly index review changes on Friday. FTSE is implementing India foreign ownership limit (FOL) changes in four equal tranches which began in September last year.

