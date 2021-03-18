Markets skid over 1% on rising bond yields despite strong Fed outlook

Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas feels that correction in markets has brought down valuation to attractive levels in some of the pockets. “The sentiments were affected adversely by the sudden firming up of the bond yields in US along with another day of surge in new covid cases to 38,500 – the highest in past four months in India. The clubbing of initial public offering (IPOs) in the already tight advance tax payment season also seem to have added the underperformance by Indian markets as compared to its global peers," Due said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}