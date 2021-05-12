MUMBAI : Indian markets on Wednesday opened lower for the second session led by fall in global equities market over concerns that higher inflation in the US may push up interest rates, which could slow dollar flows into emerging markets.

At 10.10 am, the benchmark Sensex fell 0.70% to 48,817.39 points, while Nifty lost 0.62% to 14,758.40 points.

Stocks slid in Japan and South Korea, but were steady in Hong Kong and China. US contracts slipped after the S&P 500 declined for a second day following a record high on Friday.

"Globally the markets are now caught between two opposing forces—economic recovery and inflation fears. While the former is positive the latter is negative. Going forward, the market trend will depend on which of the two triumphs over the other," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Domestically investors will keenly watch consumer price inflation and index of industrial data due later today. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, CPI for April will be at 4.1% from 5.52% a month ago while IIP will be 20% for March from -3.6% last month.

Binod Modi, head, strategy, at Reliance Securities said domestic equities look to be flat as of now. While daily caseload trending below 350,000 for last two days offers comfort, elevated positivity rate and rising covid-19 cases in the hinterlands of the country are expected to weigh on investors’ sentiments and may prevent markets from taking any decisive up-move. Further, progress on vaccination ramp up and availability of Jabs remain matters of concern, Modi added.

MSCI announced changes to its global standard indices under its quarterly index review, effective at the close on 27 May.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Bharat Electronics, Cholamandalam Inv & Fin, and SBI Cards and Payment were added to the list, while Zee Entertainment was deleted from the list.

