Markets slide for second session as global equities fall on inflation-led fears

Binod Modi, head, strategy, at Reliance Securities said domestic equities look to be flat as of now. While daily caseload trending below 350,000 for last two days offers comfort, elevated positivity rate and rising covid-19 cases in the hinterlands of the country are expected to weigh on investors’ sentiments and may prevent markets from taking any decisive up-move. Further, progress on vaccination ramp up and availability of Jabs remain matters of concern, Modi added.