Markets slide on Fed minutes concerns, metals crash post China move

On Wednesday, China, the biggest consumer of metals, said it will strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices and prevent them from being passed on to consumers, as it urged coal producers to boost output. China will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities and reinforce inspections on both the spot and futures markets. The country also urged coal producers to boost output to meet peak demand in summer. China’s coal production in April fell to its lowest since July 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}