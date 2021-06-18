Markets slip 1% as financials drag

"The US Fed’s hawkish tone didn’t go well with equity investors across the globe, and we might see the overhang for a session or two. Going ahead, the focus would shift back to fundamentals and domestic factors viz. pace of vaccination drive, reopening by states, etc. Meanwhile, we reiterate our advice of keeping a check on naked leveraged positions and let the markets stabilize", said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.