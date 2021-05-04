Markets slip 1% as increasing localised lockdowns to hit economic recovery

Flattening of covid cases will be a key trigger for the market as India has underperformed global equities since March, said Vinod Karki and Siddharth Gupta, analysts, ICICI Securities. “Health crisis has not spilled over into a financial crisis yet as indicated by low spreads, absence of large gross non-performing assets (GNPA) shocks in banking system and improving government finances," they said. The Indian rupee ended higher on Tuesday to close at more than one-month high against the US dollar. The domestic currency closed 0.09% higher at 73.86 against the US dollar, a level last seen on 6 April. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.43% to 91.33.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}